Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,356,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 58,528 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 57,909 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 50,780 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.