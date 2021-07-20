Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Head to Head Analysis

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Charlie’s and Canopy Growth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.29 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $414.03 million 18.42 -$1.32 billion ($2.16) -8.99

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% Canopy Growth -311.30% -18.67% -12.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Charlie’s and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 2 10 3 1 2.19

Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $32.57, suggesting a potential upside of 67.78%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Charlie’s on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

