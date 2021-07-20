Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 204,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.
CAJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.
The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 96,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)
Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.
