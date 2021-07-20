Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 204,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

CAJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Canon alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 96,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.