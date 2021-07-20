Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion.
TSE CP opened at C$90.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$71.78 and a 52 week high of C$100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.