Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.25.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$39.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.33. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36. The stock has a market cap of C$46.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,360 shares in the company, valued at C$90,025,127.52. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total value of C$159,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at C$3,075,851.35. Insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock worth $9,376,420 in the last three months.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.