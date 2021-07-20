Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.97.

CNQ opened at $30.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.31. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,445,000 after buying an additional 1,184,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,484,000 after buying an additional 1,353,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,017,000 after buying an additional 2,062,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,665,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,584,000 after buying an additional 1,095,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

