Canaccord Genuity Raises Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to C$15.75

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.25 to C$15.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 2,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.16. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

