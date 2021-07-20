Canaccord Genuity Raises Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$65.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KL. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a C$50.00 target price (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.50.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$50.91 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$76.43. The stock has a market cap of C$13.60 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.77.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$686.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,231.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.