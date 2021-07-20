Canaccord Genuity Raises Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$22.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

ALS has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.56.

Shares of ALS opened at C$15.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$659.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.38. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.63 and a twelve month high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.5506459 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

