Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.14.

CPT stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $144.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 110.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 183,342 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $940,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

