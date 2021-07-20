Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,200 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 692,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Neugent bought 15,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,940 shares in the company, valued at $31,363. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calyxt by 523.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Calyxt by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 31.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLXT stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,195. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.87. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 169.27% and a negative return on equity of 116.70%. Research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CLXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Calyxt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.