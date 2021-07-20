California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 958 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Republic Services worth $36,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

NYSE:RSG opened at $113.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $116.21.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

