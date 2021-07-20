California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,210 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $33,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 77.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $144.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,847 shares of company stock worth $18,052,375 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

