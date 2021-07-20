California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $41,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

NYSE:ARE opened at $192.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $194.59.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

