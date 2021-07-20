California State Teachers Retirement System Has $43.37 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $43,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,300,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 610,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,554,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $1,910,172.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

Shares of AJG opened at $136.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.01. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.