California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Amcor worth $33,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMCR stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.