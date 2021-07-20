California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,849 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 561,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $37,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $78.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.63.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

