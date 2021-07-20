CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Update

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 959,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 769,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $417.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

