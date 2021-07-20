Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Short Interest Down 45.3% in June

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Cactus by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cactus by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cactus by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cactus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

WHD stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. 3,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.60. Cactus has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

