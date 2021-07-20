Bytom Trading Down 11.1% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $73.08 million and approximately $25.44 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00359342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,692,378,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,445,093,294 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

