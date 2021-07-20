Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) versus TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) Head-To-Head Comparison

TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TNR Technical and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -1.18% 14.50% 6.91%

This table compares TNR Technical and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 30.05 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -120.30

TNR Technical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

TNR Technical has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TNR Technical and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats TNR Technical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. designs, assembles, and markets batteries and multi-cell battery packs to industrial, commercial, and retail markets in the United States. The company's batteries are used in various applications, such as utilities, personal watercraft, photography, power tools, watches, instrumentation, laptops, CNC, airsoft, surveying equipment, radio control, mobile radios, alarms, U.P.S., door locks, marine, medical, mobility, motorcycle, programmable logic controllers, and emergency lighting, as well as other various consumer products. It also distributes nickel-cadmium, nickel metal hydride, alkaline, lithium, and sealed lead acid batteries. The company sells its batteries and battery packs to original equipment manufacturers, municipalities, hotels/resorts, military, aerospace, government agencies, electrical wholesalers, battery distributors, exporters, and consumers. TNR Technical, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sanford, Florida.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles. It operates in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

