Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,250

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,120.83 ($27.71).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of LON BRBY traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,949 ($25.46). 1,117,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,242. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.02. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.