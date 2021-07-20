Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the June 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

BZLFF stock remained flat at $$32.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.23.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

