Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

