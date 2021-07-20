Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $53.99.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
