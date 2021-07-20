BSW Wealth Partners Sells 348 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,697 shares of company stock worth $63,558,854. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $645.53. The stock had a trading volume of 281,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,265,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.48.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

