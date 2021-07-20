BSW Wealth Partners Sells 15,000 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in MicroVision were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of MicroVision stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. 22,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,068,679. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. Equities research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

