BSW Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BSW Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.6% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,618,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of KO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 165,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,306,668. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $241.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,095.00. Insiders sold a total of 197,865 shares of company stock worth $10,770,054 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

