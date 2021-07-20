BSW Wealth Partners Buys 854 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 1,218.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,884,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. 429,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,930,504. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $262.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

