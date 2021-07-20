BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.20 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$5.20 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.98 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.15.

Shares of TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$4.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.34. The stock has a market cap of C$388.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.73. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$3.91 and a 52 week high of C$4.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.28.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

