BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$5.20 Price Target at National Bank Financial

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$5.20 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERE.UN. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.98 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.15.

Shares of TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$4.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.34. The stock has a market cap of C$388.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.73. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$3.91 and a 52 week high of C$4.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.28.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

