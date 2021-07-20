Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 324,079 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,035,881 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.4% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,601,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.64.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $277.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $284.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

