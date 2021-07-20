Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 10,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

BKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

BKD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. 1,734,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,298. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.