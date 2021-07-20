Brokers Offer Predictions for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.84 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,673,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,753,000 after buying an additional 177,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.