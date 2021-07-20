Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price at $322.19

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of WIX stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,597. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.19. Wix.com has a one year low of $213.12 and a one year high of $362.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at $93,902,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

