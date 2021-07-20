Brokerages Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target at $30.75

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.78.

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,615. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.27. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

