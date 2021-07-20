Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT at $184.86

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.30.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.37. 59,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.