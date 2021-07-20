Brokerages Set ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target at $40.09

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

