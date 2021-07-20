Brokerages Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target at $129.86

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,861. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,047 shares of company stock worth $1,251,186 in the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

