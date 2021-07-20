Brokerages Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $2.40. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 740%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $8.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 247,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 310,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SC traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 28,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,709. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

