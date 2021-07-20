Brokerages Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.52). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 556,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after buying an additional 49,615 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth $641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Insmed by 927.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after buying an additional 2,597,121 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 91.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,777,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,545,000 after buying an additional 849,522 shares in the last quarter.

INSM stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.68. 20,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,425. Insmed has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.26.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

