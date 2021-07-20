Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Post $0.67 EPS

Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.74. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

BLMN traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,164. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.15. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $258,392.46. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,423,000 after purchasing an additional 139,527 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,037.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after buying an additional 542,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

