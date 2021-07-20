Brokerages Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.14. Best Buy reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $9.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,256 shares of company stock worth $21,271,940. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $108.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $86.48 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

