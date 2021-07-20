Brokerages Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. The Blackstone Group posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

NYSE:BX traded up $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,603. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.99. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $103.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

