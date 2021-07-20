Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Sysco posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $94,779,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $83,517,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of -140.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

