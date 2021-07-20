Brokerages Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce sales of $258.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.57 million to $262.08 million. PRA Group posted sales of $271.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.59 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

PRAA traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $37.72. 5,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PRA Group by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in PRA Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

