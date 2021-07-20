Brokerages Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report $27.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.27 billion. Comcast reported sales of $23.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $113.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.63 billion to $114.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $120.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.98 billion to $124.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.78. 1,221,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,930,504. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93. Comcast has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

