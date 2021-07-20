Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $523.42 Million

Brokerages expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post $523.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $520.29 million to $528.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $505.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.82. 906,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,060. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.61.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.