Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to announce sales of $385.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $396.99 million and the lowest is $364.00 million. Atlas posted sales of $363.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atlas by 10,340.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

ATCO opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

