Brokerages Anticipate Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVXL. Dawson James upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

