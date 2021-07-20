Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.75. 269,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,417,162. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

